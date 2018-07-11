Mumbai: Man held for ‘assaulting, molesting’ woman cop

Mumbai police has arrested a person for allegedly assaulting and inappropriately touching a woman police sub-inspector in Colaba. According to the police, accused Vivek Madia, a mechanical engineer, was arrested in the wee hours on Monday, when he was asked to produce his car’s documents. The incident took place near Regal Cinema during an on-going bandobast. The accused, a resident of Vile Parle, got angry after the woman police officer asked him to show his car’s document, police said.

An officer from Colaba police station said: “Madia behaved roughly with the police officer. He started abusing and even pushed the WPSI. The accused was taken to police station and was placed under arrest.”

The police said the accused was produced in court on Tuesday and was remanded in judicial custody.

