Mumbai: Man held for assault

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting two sisters. One of the women suffered injuries on the face and had to be taken to a hospital nearby.

The senior inspector of the local police station said: “The accused is a courier delivery boy. He allegedly insulted the women, which led to a fight in which one of the women got hurt by the pen in his hand.”

The man was arrested from the spot after the women’s neighbours informed the police. “There was a lot of blood and we thought that she was hurt badly. But she is stable,” a neighbour said.

“We have lodged an FIR under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code against Shaikh. We are investigating the incident,” the police officer said.