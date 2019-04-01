Mumbai: Man held for ‘abetting’ wife’s suicide, say police

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. Police said the woman suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair.

According to police, the woman hanged herself on Friday night and was found by her brother, who went to visit her at 6.30 am on Saturday.

“He knocked on the door, but when she didn’t open, he broke open the door. He informed us and we took the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead before admission,” said an officer from Malabar Hill police station.

After completing the final rites, police took the brother’s statement, who said the woman often complained of harassment. Police said the accused and his wife stayed with his parents, but later moved out and started living in a chawl at Nepean Sea Road.

The brother, in his statement, said he had visited his sister on March 23. During the visit, he added, she told him that she had heard her husband talking to a woman and suspected him of having an extramarital affair.

Police booked the husband under sections of abetment to suicide following which he was arrested. His parents and sister have also been booked.