Mumbai: Man held as he enters house of widow he was stalking

The woman, who had recently lost her husband, stays in a rented house in Powai with her seven-year-old daughter.(Representational image)

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and illegally entering the house of a 33-year-old widow Tuesday.

The police said the accused, Sadar Alam, sneaked into the two-storey house shirtless from a window, with an intention to sexually assault the complainant. However, the woman was saved by her pet dog.

The woman, who had recently lost her husband, stays in a rented house in Powai with her seven-year-old daughter. “The accused wished to befriend her and would often follow her… His attempts to talk to her were always turned down by the complainant,” said an officer from Powai police station. Around 3.45 am on Tuesday, Alam, who allegedly wanted to take revenge by sexually assaulting her, sneaked into her house, said the police.

“As soon as he stepped inside, the dog started barking. The woman, who was on the mezzanine floor, found the man at her house in shorts…,” said the officer.

As the woman raised an alarm, Alam fled. Following this, she called up the Police Control Room. Powai police subsequently registered a case under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC.

“The accused was arrested late Tuesday,” said the officer. Alam told the police he is from West Bengal and had come to Mumbai a few years ago.

Inspector Vijay Dalvi of Powai police said, “He was produced in court Wednesday and remanded in jail.”

