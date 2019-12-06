Mumbai: Man held after 39-year-old dies in road mishap

Police said the 55-year-old accused was driving at a high speed. (Representational image) Police said the 55-year-old accused was driving at a high speed. (Representational image)

A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly knocking down a 39-year-old biker in south Mumbai. The incident took place in front of New Era High School on Pedder Road on Wednesday, police said.

The incident came to light around 8.30 pm after which a police patrolling van reached the spot. “On seeing his semi-conscious body, we rushed him to a nearby civic hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment,” said a police officer.

The man was identified as Pradeepkumar Singh, and police informed his family in Colaba. On the complaint of a relative, Vasant Kumar Singh, a case was registered under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving.

Police said the 55-year-old accused was driving at a high speed. “He was overtaking another car at a high speed when he failed to notice a bike coming from the opposite direction,” said an officer. The accused was released on bail, said police. ens

