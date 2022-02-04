Mumbai: Man, who allegedly harassed and extorted gay man, stabbed to death

The Mahim police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a man to death and grievously injuring a woman. The police said that the attack was the result of constant harassment and extortion by the deceased as one of the accused arrested is gay. The deceased had shot a video of him having sexual intercourse over which the latter would regularly threaten and demand money from him.

According to the police officials, the incident took place at Mahim Chowpatty early on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohamed Wasim Shaikh and the two arrested persons are Kamran alias Kammu (26) and Balkrishna (23) who are residents of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. They had gone to Mahim dargah together. The woman injured in the attack is a 19-year-old.

“Subsequently, they decided to walk up to the chowpatty. While they were sitting there, Shaikh and Kammu started arguing,” said an officer.

The police said that Kammu, who is gay, was caught in a physical act earlier and Shaikh had managed to shoot a video of it. For atleast two months, Shaikh has been constantly demanding money from him by threatening to circulate that video.

Early on Wednesday, while they were at the chowpatty, an argument erupted after which Kammu and Balkrishna stabbed Shaikh to death. The woman was also stabbed when she tried to intervene and stop the attack, said police.

Shaikh died on the spot while the woman survived, took a taxi and got admitted to Bhabha hospital.

“As she had injuries on her neck and other parts of her body, the authorities at the Bhabha hospital questioned her. A police team was informed who went to the spot and recovered Shaikh’s body,” said an officer. The woman, out of danger, was later shifted to Sion hospital.

The two arrested accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court in the afternoon.