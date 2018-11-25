Mumbai man held for harassing teen: Obscene photos, videos of other women found in accused’s phone

The Mumbai Police that arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly putting up obscene photographs of a minor on Facebook, has found similar photographs and videos of several other women on his mobile phone. The accused was arrested by the Ghatkopar police on November 15 from Gujarat, after a 17-year-old girl had alleged that he created a social media account in her name and uploaded obscene photos on that account. The police are now in the process of finding out who these other women are, and if they too were threatened by the accused in a similar manner.

Advertising

An officer linked to the case said after the arrest of the accused last Thursday, they got hold of his mobile phone — that he had been using to chat with the 17-year-old girl — from his residence. “We found the images and videos of the victim that the accused had uploaded online. We also came across photographs and videos of several other women on his mobile phone. When we questioned him about the identity of these women, he gave vague answers,” an officer linked to the case said. “We are now trying to find out who these women are, and if the accused had harassed them in a similar manner,” an officer said.

During his interrogation, the accused claimed that he and the 17-year-old victim knew each other well since last year and they would often communicate even when he was in Qatar, working as a driver. The girl told the police that they had met at Borivali railway station a year ago and had exchanged numbers.

According to police, the accused and the girl, a college student, remained in touch and had met a few times in the city. The accused then moved to Qatar. He would ask the girl to send him her photographs and videos. He would also send her money, an officer said. When the girl’s family members found this out, they asked her to block him. This allegedly enraged the accused, who then started threatening the girl.