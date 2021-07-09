Mumbai: Man goes missing after he leaves home

The Mankhurd police are on the lookout of a 25-year-old pharmacist who has been missing since last month.

Police said that the pharmacist, identified as Sandeep Barmade, had left his Mankhurd residence on the morning of June 25. He was seen getting in the Harbour Line train to the medical store at Chunabhatti where he worked. However, sources said that instead of getting down at Chunabhatti, he went in the opposite direction and got off at Panvel station, and could not be traced after that.

His kin said he had had a fallout with his employer, adding, it could be linked to his disappearance. Police said a missing persons complaint has been filed at Chunabhatti police station.