Mumbai: Man gets three years in jail for stalking Class IX girl

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was on Friday sentenced to three years in jail for stalking a Class IX student in 2015 to the extent that she had to drop out of school.

Advertising

A resident of Mumbai, the accused was found guilty of offences, including sexual harassment, stalking, house-trespassing, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl, while deposing in court, said that she studied in a private school and knew the accused as he lived in the same vicinity. While she was attending school, the accused would approach her and write his phone number on a chit and pass it to her. He would also ask her to call him though she refused. This continued for over a year, making her drop out of school in 2015.

The girl’s mother, while deposing before the court, said that she had called on the number given by the accused and warned him against harassing her daughter but the accused did not pay heed.

On August 24, 2015, the girl was out with her mother to buy groceries. As she walked ahead, the accused approached her and held her hand. She then scolded the accused, returned home and disclosed what happened to her mother.

By then, the accused had followed her to the house. He told the mother that he wanted to marry the girl. When the mother asked him, he threatened her, stating that he will kill himself or throw acid on the girl. As the woman began screaming, neighbours arrived and the accused fled.

Advertising

Following this, a police complaint was filed at Mahim police station and the accused was subsequently arrested.