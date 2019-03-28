Mumbai: Man gets life term for rape of infant daughter

A 59-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the special POCSO court on Wednesday for raping his nine-month-old daughter. While sentencing the accused, the court relied on medical evidence and depositions of the mother and a neighbour who had confronted the father after the incident.

The infant’s mother, who deposed before the court, pleaded that the accused be released, as the family was facing financial difficulties. She contended that since the arrest of her husband, she was unable to take care of her four children and had even failed to pay the house rent.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma, the alleged incident took place on January 18, 2017. In the middle of the night, the mother woke up on hearing the child’s cry and saw her husband sexually abusing her.

The accused threatened her to not speak of the incident to anyone and also beat her up. The mother told the court that the accused had earlier expressed dissatisfaction at the birth of a girl child. She added that a day after the incident, she took daughter to the hospital when she could not urinate. The child was advised to undergo sonography but she left the hospital as she did not have any money.

Nearly 10 days later, the accused, who had fled after the incident, returned. The mother then insisted that the child be taken to the hospital. The accused took the baby to the hospital on the condition that the mother would not speak about the incident.

At the hospital, however, authorities informed the police after examining the child, following which the accused was arrested. During the trial, the accused’s lawyer claimed that the allegations were the result of a domestic dispute.