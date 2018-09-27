Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Mumbai: Man gets life term for rape

The court relied on the DNA match of the accused with the baby to convict the man.

| Mumbai | Published: September 27, 2018 3:07:59 am

A special court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a Class X student in 2015. The girl had died four days after delivering a baby boy.

The court relied on the DNA match of the accused with the baby to convict the man.

Among the witnesses examined by Special Public Prosecutor Usha Jadhav were the victim’s sister, brother, mother and others. While the mother supported the prosecution case, the girl’s siblings were declared hostile.

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement