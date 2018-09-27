Mumbai: Man gets life term for rape

A special court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a Class X student in 2015. The girl had died four days after delivering a baby boy.

The court relied on the DNA match of the accused with the baby to convict the man.

Among the witnesses examined by Special Public Prosecutor Usha Jadhav were the victim’s sister, brother, mother and others. While the mother supported the prosecution case, the girl’s siblings were declared hostile.

