Mumbai: Man gets life term for ‘defrauding bank’

A special court Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and told him to pay a fine of Rs 3.13 crore for cheating Andhra Bank’s Thane branch in 2010.

Rajendra Patil was found guilty of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Then manager of the bank, Bandlamudi Mahipal, who had allegedly colluded with 38-year old Patil, was also sentenced to 10-years’ imprisonment. Further, Reshma Patil, who had stood as a guarantor, and another bank official, Premnath Nikumbe, were sentenced to three years in prison.

Two others — an auto-dealer and a chartered accountant — were acquitted for want of evidence. The court directed that Rs 3 crore may be paid as compensation to the bank from the collective fine paid by the accused.

Patil had allegedly approached the bank’s Ghodbunder Road branch in December 2008, for a consumer loan of over Rs Rs 2.03 crore. He wanted to purchase 15 Skoda cars, claiming that he wanted to give them on lease to a company at a monthly rent of Rs 75,000 per car. He also wanted to buy a house in Thane and had submitted relevant documents in connection with the property, including a registered agreement for sale.

The bank disbursed a loan of Rs 80 lakh to Patil. But it came to light that Patil had submitted fake documents for the loan and no vehicles were purchased. The property related documents also turned out to be fabricated.

This came to light when Patil approached another bank with the same set of documents.