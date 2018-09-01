Mumbai: 30-year-old gets life sentence for killing student

Public Prosecutor Mangesh Arote examined 12 witnesses in the case. Public Prosecutor Mangesh Arote examined 12 witnesses in the case.

A sessions court on Friday convicted a 30-year-old man of stabbing a college student to death on Reclamation Road, Bandra, in February 2011. Additional Session Judge M S Azmi sentenced Samir Amiruddin Shaikh to life imprisonment for the murder. The court acquitted another accused in the case, Shafique Shaikh, on the grounds that he was not identified by the eyewitness and there was no sufficient evidence against him. Public Prosecutor Mangesh Arote examined 12 witnesses in the case. The student, Rushabh Yadav, then 19 years old, was with his girlfriend when the incident took place. The woman who is also an eyewitness had deposed in court.

In her statement, she told the court that she was a second-year BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies) student in Kalina University. She knew Rushabh, as he used to stay in a building next to hers and they were also schoolmates. Rushabh was studying BSC (Bachelor of Science) from Vidyalankar College at Wadala. The girl said they had been dating and they used to meet and chat on the phone.

She said that on February 26, 2011, after her college and CAT classes, she met Rushabh and they went to Bandra Reclamation in his bike around 9 pm. They parked the bike along the road and started talking. After 5-10 minutes, four persons went passed them. Soon, they came back and asked them if they knew what was there on the opposite side. The couple said the beach was there on the other side. But the four told them that there is a Durgah on the other side and the couple was indulging in indecent acts.

The woman told the court that she apologised to them. But one of them started touching her and Rushabh told him to stop.

Then three men from the group took Rushabh a little further from the woman and asked him to give them his wallet. When Rushabh refused, one of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. Rushabh sat down holding his stomach. Fearing another attack, he gave his wallet to them. The attacker then went to the woman and asked for her purse. When she refused, they assaulted her, snatched her purse away and fled. The girl rushed to Rushabh and with some help, got him admitted to Bhatia hospital. The girl identified Samir in the court but failed to identify the other accused.

