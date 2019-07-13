Mumbai: Man gets jail for assaulting girl with glass, cigarette stubs

A special court on Friday awarded five-year punishment to man for assaulting a 17-year-old girl in May 2015, police said. The accused had attacked the girl with a glass bottle and put a cigarette stub in her mouth when she had resisted his advances, police added.

According to submissions made by special public prosecutor, Surita Singh, the victim was sitting on the staircase outside her house on the night of May 19, 2015, when she had heard some voices on the terrace.

The girl, who had deposed before the court, said that she had climbed to the terrace to find out who the men were, when she saw the main accused, Haroon Shaikh, who she had seen in her area before but did not know his name, along with another man.

The girl had told the court that Shaikh had grabbed her hand and dragged her towards him, but she resisted and fell off the stairs and hurt her hand. When she began to shout for help, Shaikh had threatened to kill her. He also hit her with a glass bottle and put a cigarette stub in her mouth, the girl had told the court.

The girl had told the court that she had bite Shaikh’s hand and as he loosened his grip, she managed to run away to the terrace where a woman, her neighbour, saw her and rushed to the spot along with a few others. The accused had fled thereafter.

The girl was taken to a hospital and later an FIR was registered at Antop Hill police station. Shaikh was arrested on the basis of the description provided by the girl. He was granted bail in August 2015.

On Friday, the accused was found guilty for causing hurt and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The second man, who was accompanying the accused, was acquitted due to lack of evidence, police said.