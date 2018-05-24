Mumbai: Man gets death sentence for murder of boy

The three crucial witnesses, who deposed included a golawala, who had seen the boy with Shaikh and Ansari when as they got him an ice candy. The three crucial witnesses, who deposed included a golawala, who had seen the boy with Shaikh and Ansari when as they got him an ice candy.

A sessions court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a man for the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year-old boy in 2012. Additional Sessions Judge Dattatray Satawalekar awarded capital punishment to Imtiyaz Shaikh (26) and life sentence to his aide, Azad Ansari (26).

Of the three more accused in the case, the court has acquitted two and one will be tried before the Juvenile Court. In May 2012, Imtiyaz lured the boy with a treat and killed him on the same day. They then put him in gunny bag, the prosecution said. The made a ransom call for Rs 25 lakh to his father.

Public Prosecutor Mohan Sawant examined 20 witnesses in the case. The three crucial witnesses, who deposed included a golawala, who had seen the boy with Shaikh and Ansari when as they got him an ice candy. The second witness, the hotel attendant, had seen Shaikh and the juvenile accused with the boy when they dinner at the hotel. And the third witness was the juvenile’s roommate, who had seen the boy in their room. The juvenile had said that the boy was Shaikh’s nephew.

Police tracked down the accused from the mobile phone location and arrested them. Sawant sought the death sentence, stating that the boy was brutally killed. There were several injuries on his lungs and heart.

The accused, after killing the boy, pretended that he was alive and made a ransom call to his father, the prosecution argued. There was no eyewitness in the case but it rested on circumstantial evidence.

According to the prosecution, the father of the boy was engaged in the embroidery business and had allegedly fired Shaikh for his poor performance. Police said Shaikh killed the boy out of vengeance.

