Mumbai man gets 7 years in jail for robbing senior citizens

A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years in jail for robbing a senior citizen couple, who had hired him as a nursing caretaker at Khar in Mumbai in 2014.

According to public prosecutor Ashvini Raikar, accused Satnam Sachdev (44) was hired by the couple nearly a month before the incident in October 2014.

On the day of the incident, Sachdev reached the apartment in Khar and attacked the 79-year old woman with a steel rod to steal the gold bangles she was wearing. He also attacked her 82-year-old husband.

The prosecution said Sachdev then tied up their hands and legs with a dupatta, a telephone wire and other clothes. Following this, he ransacked their home and robbed the couple’s jewellery and cash amounting to about Rs 4 lakh before fleeing.

Sachdev was subsequently arrested. A gold bangle and one of the victim’s phones were recovered from him.

Raikar said that during the last six years, when the trial was in progress, the couple had died due to old age and other ailments. She added that their testimony was not recorded by the court but statements of 10 others, including a relative who had found them after the attack and identified their recovered belongings, was relied upon by the court.