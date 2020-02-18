Mumbai: Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

After the incident, the man dropped the child back to the compound where she had been playing. He gave the child Rs 20 and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. (Representational Image) After the incident, the man dropped the child back to the compound where she had been playing. He gave the child Rs 20 and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. (Representational Image)

A special POCSO court Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man from Dharavi to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping a eight-year-old girl in March 2015.

Special judge Sanjashree J Gharat found the convict guilty of offences under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) among other relevant provisions.

The convict, Special Public Prosecutor Vinod More said, was acquainted with the child and her family and had worked in their household a year before the incident. The child, who was in Class III when the incident took place, in her testimony before the court last year had said that she was playing in a nearby building’s compound when the man took her to another under-construction building nearby and sexually assaulted her. She could not raise an alarm, she told the court, as the man had gagged her.

After the incident, the man dropped the child back to the compound where she had been playing. He gave the child Rs 20 and told her not to reveal the incident to anyone. The child later confided to her elder sister, who in turn called their mother, and subsequently a police complaint was filed.

The child had also told the court that the man had sexually assaulted her several times in her house earlier. The child had confided into her mother after neighbours informed the latter that the man had entered their house in her absence. Her mother had warned the man not to come to their house, but he kept visiting their house.

After examining submissions and material produced by the prosecution, the special court found the man guilty and sentenced him to seven-year rigorous imprisonment.

