Mumbai: Man gets 5-year jail for sexual abuse of two minor daughters

TWO YEARS after two sisters, aged 10 and eight, fled from their home after being sexually abused by their father, a special court on Wednesday sentenced the man to five years in jail.

On November 6, 2017, the girls had gone missing from their Cuffe Parade home, following which, their father filed a missing complaint with the police. A woman constable, along with the father, had begun searching for the girls and found them in their school. The girls, however, refused to return home, and told the constable that they had been sexually abused by their father.

The victims were taken to the police station, where the 10-year-old revealed that she was also sexually abused by her mother’s partner at Raigad district in 2014. While the Cuffe Parade police booked the father, the partner of the mother was booked by the police in Raigad. The mother was also booked for not reporting the abuse, despite knowing about it.

Following this, the girls were sent to an orphanage. The prosecution, led by R V Tiwari, has submitted before the special court that the girls were sexually abused when they used to stay with their father, after he separated from his wife. The accused, however, had claimed that he was falsely implicated and that had such an incident taken place, the girls would have spoken about it to their teachers or other relatives.

The court had, while rejecting bail to the father twice, observed that the girls had no reason to lie or had no one who could have tutored them to lodge a false complaint. The court, however, did not find evidence to convict the accused for rape.

He was instead convicted under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the IPC and sentenced to five years in jail. Special Judge Bharti Kale also directed that Rs 10,000 each be paid as fine to the victims from the amount levied on the accused.

In May this year, a court in Alibaug had found the partner of the girls’ mother guilty of rape and sentenced him to 10 years in jail. The court, also finding the mother guilty of not reporting the incident, imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.