Mumbai: Man gets 5-year imprisonment for injuring on-duty cop

The sessions court on Saturday convicted a 32-year-old man for injuring an on-duty policeman at Haji Ali in 2017 and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment.

Judge K R Joglekar said, “Nowadays attacks on police personal and other public servant is a rising tendency. It is important to note that, he (the victim) is police naik having continuously standing duty and also to participate in lots of investigation, but only because of such grievous injury, he cannot do his duty properly and has to take leave.”

According to chargesheet, on February 15, 2017, police naik Pravin Nikam was on duty at a nakabandi at Haji Ali. Around 2:45 am, convict Surendrakumar Gupta’s car dashed into Nikam. The police naik sustained injuries on his left leg and shoulder and collapsed on the barricade. He was taken to the Nair hospital by his colleagues, the chargesheet said.

The court observed that the nature of the injury to the police naik was such a grievous one that “he has taken treatment from February 15 to May 31, 2017”.

Judge Joglekar said, “…there is no reason for the accused to disobey direction of the police in uniform and stop his vehicle. Further he has seen the police from the distance of 300 metres, therefore, he ought to have stopped his car before barricade, but he intentionally not did so. Therefore, accused does not deserve any leniency.”

The court sentenced Gupta to five years of imprisonment under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant) and 279 (rash driving)of the Indian Penal Code along with fine of Rs 16,000. The court also directed him to pay Rs 15,000 to Nikam.