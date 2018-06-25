Mumbai: Man gets 3 years in jail for molesting girl on crowded street

The convict had challenged their testimony by stating that the road in Dadar, near the station, where the incident took place, is usually crowded. The convict had challenged their testimony by stating that the road in Dadar, near the station, where the incident took place, is usually crowded.

A SPECIAL court in the city sentenced a 35-year-old man to three years in jail for molesting a minor on a busy street in Dadar in 2014. The court said that while the convict, Mahendra Bhoi, had claimed that there was rush on the street at the time, the act showed there was sexual intent and deliberation on the part of the convict.

The court directed for a compensation of Rs 15,000 to be paid to the victim by the convict or spend six more months in jail, if he fails to deposit the amount within a month. According to police, the victim and her mother were shopping near Kabutarkhana in Dadar on June 21, 2014 when the incident took place. As they were returning, they stopped at an eatery. An unknown man came towards the girl and molested her.

The girl raised the alarm and told her mother about the incident. The victim’s mother chased the man, pulled his bag and stopped him. A mob gathered in the area and the police were informed.

An offence was registered at Shivaji Park police station under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. During the trial, apart from the victim and her mother, an eyewitness also deposed in the court. The convict had challenged their testimony by stating that the road in Dadar, near the station, where the incident took place, is usually crowded.

The court observed that it was not the convict’s case that he had mistakenly touched the victim. “The very act itself shows that there was sexual intent and deliberation on part of the accused. If in a casual way or in rush, the hand would have touched, in such a place of rush in a city like Mumbai, no one takes it seriously as there is no intention if the hand touches the others’ body during rush time (sic),” the court said noting that the convict’s act ruled out the possibility.

