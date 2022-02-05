Mumbai: Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor in 2016

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court on Saturday for sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in 2016. The accused lived in the same building as the victim in South Mumbai at the time of the incident.

According to the submissions made by special public prosecutor Veena Shelar, the victim was a Class 6 student in 2016 and she lived with her grandmother. On the day of the incident, the victim’s grandmother could not locate her after she came back from work at a nearby residential building. She began looking for her in the building and found a bathroom on the floor locked from inside. The prosecution submitted to the court that the accused had forcefully taken the victim to the bathroom and sexually assaulted her there.

Special Judge Seema Jadhav found the accused guilty of Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while he was acquitted of the charge of sexual harassment.