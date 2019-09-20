Mumbai: Man gets 10-year jail term for rape of four-year-old

A special court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2016, after he was found guilty under IPC Section 376 (rape) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The prosecution said that on December 2, 2016, the girl had stepped out of her house to go to a shop nearby.

The victim’s mother told the court that her daughter returned and began playing outside. A few hours later, she complained of pain in her private parts and the victim’s mother found that she was bleeding.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that she had been sexually abused. The girl’s mother then asked her if anyone had harmed her, following which the girl allegedly said that she had been sexually assaulted by one of the staffers at the shop.

A police complaint was registered and the accused was later arrested.