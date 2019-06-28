Mumbai: Man from Jaipur arrested for blackmailing woman

A MAN from Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman to travel to the city to meet him by threatening to make public her personal photographs that he had clicked during their video calls.

The accused, Manoj Shubhani, who works as a salesman in South Africa, was arrested in Jaipur on Tuesday. A Chembur police team accompanied the woman on the flight from Mumbai to Jaipur where the accused was waiting for her. Shubhani was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday and produced before a court, which sent him to police custody till Saturday.

A police officer said that Shubhani and the woman came in touch with each other on Facebook nearly four years ago. She was a minor back then. “They became good friends and started chatting online frequently. The accused had also come to Mumbai to meet her. After a few months, they stopped communicating but reconnected earlier this year… During video calls with the victim, Shubhani had taken screenshots of her without her knowledge,” the officer added.

The police said Shubhani keeps shuttling to and fro South Africa and Rajasthan. Around three months ago, when he returned to Rajasthan from South Africa, he asked the woman to visit him. “When she refused, Shubhani, through his friend, started blackmailing her. He told her that if she did not come to meet him, he would make public some of her intimate photographs. To prove that he meant it, he sent her the photographs,” the officer said.

The woman went on to approach the police and an FIR was registered against Shubhani. The police told the woman that she should agree to go Jaipur so that they could accompany her and arrest the accused. Accordingly, she decided to meet the accused. “They planned to meet last week but the accused backed off. However, he then asked her to come on Tuesday,” the officer said.

A police team accompanied the woman to Jaipur on Tuesday. As soon as they reached the city, and the accused came to meet the woman, he was arrested.

The police are now contemplating whether to book his friend in the case. “The accused has claimed that it was his friend’s idea to threaten the victim,” the officer said.