Mumbai: Man fires shots outside shops in Kurar village

No one was hurt in the firing. (Representational image) No one was hurt in the firing. (Representational image)

An unidentified man fired two shots outside shops at Kurar village in Malad East on Saturday.

The police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm outside a medical store and a shop selling imitation jewellery.

“A man, who is yet to be identified, opened fire at the shops before running away. No one was hurt as he fired in the air,” an officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) Dilip Sawant said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be established. “The people who run the two shops said they have not received any threats prior to the firing incident. We are going through CCTV footage from the area and will track down the shooter soon. It seems he wanted to scare the shopkeepers,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App