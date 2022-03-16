scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Mumbai: Man fined Rs 5k for assaulting BEST driver 12 years ago

The court took into account the age of the accused and that the incident had taken place due to a sudden fit of anger, and imposed a fine on the accused, instead of a jail term.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 16, 2022 12:03:41 am
Twelve years after a road rage incident in Mumbai, a sessions court convicted an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a BEST driver. (Representational)

Twelve years after a road rage incident in Mumbai, a sessions court convicted an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a BEST driver. But the court took into account the age of the accused and that the incident had taken place due to a sudden fit of anger, and imposed a fine on the accused, instead of a jail term.

“The incident occured more than twelve years ago…no purpose would be served by committing the accused to prison. At the same time, considering his audacity in assaulting a public transport bus driver, the fine also need not be meager but should be commensurate with his deeds,” the court said while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. In 2009, then 51-year-old Pravin Amnerkar had assaulted a BEST driver.

