Mumbai: Man fined Rs 5k for assaulting BEST driver 12 years ago

Twelve years after a road rage incident in Mumbai, a sessions court convicted an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a BEST driver. But the court took into account the age of the accused and that the incident had taken place due to a sudden fit of anger, and imposed a fine on the accused, instead of a jail term.
“The incident occured more than twelve years ago…no purpose would be served by committing the accused to prison. At the same time, considering his audacity in assaulting a public transport bus driver, the fine also need not be meager but should be commensurate with his deeds,” the court said while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. In 2009, then 51-year-old Pravin Amnerkar had assaulted a BEST driver.
