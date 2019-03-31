Mumbai: Man falls to death in Dongri

A 45-year-old man died allegedly after falling from the fifth floor of Mittal Towers in Dongri while doing repair works.

The police have lodged a case against of causing death by negligence against the contractor of the under-construction building, sources said.

According to Dongri police, the deceased has been identified as Harun Shaikh (45). “Shaikh and his wife are from West Bengal and were living at the site in Dongri. They were contracted by a man named Phul Kumar, who got them this job,” said Sandeep Bagdikar, senior inspector of Dongri police station.

On Saturday morning, Shaikh slipped while working and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

“The contractor had not provided any safety gear. He had not even put a safety net or a scaffolding and the man was standing on the ledge of the building. Hence, we have booked the contractor for causing death by negligence,” Bagdikar said.