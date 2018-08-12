Follow Us:
Mumbai: Man falls off sixth floor window, dies

The Vakola Police have registered an accidental death case.

| Mumbai | Published: August 12, 2018 3:22:23 am

A 32-year-old man died after falling off a sixth-floor window of a building early Friday morning. According to police, he had gone to meet his friend when the incident occurred.

The deceased, Tejas Dubey, had landed from Belgium at around 12.10 am and was received by two friends. The trio then headed to one of his friend’s house in Vakola around 12.30 am.

In the middle of the night, at around 5.30 am, he woke up to go to washroom. Since he was not familiar with the house, he did not notice that there was an open window next to the bed. He accidentally feel from that window. The Vakola Police have registered an accidental death case.

According to police, Dubey was suppose to meet his wife on the same day in Pune as it was her birthday.

