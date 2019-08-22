Mumbai: Man electrocuted at home

A 24-year-old man died after he was electrocuted at his home at Tulsiwadi area in Tardeo on Tuesday. The police identified the deceased as Shoeb Hashmi, who used to work at a telecommunication services company. Hashmi used to stay in a one-plus-one structure on Bhanajibhai Rathod Marg.

Senior Inspector Firoz Bhagwan of Tardeo police said: “He lived in a mezzanine (intermediate floor between main floors) floor house. Around 8.30 pm, after returning home from work, he went to the common veranda. On way back, while he was climbing the stairs, he allegedly slipped and got electrocuted as he held on to a metal wire for support.”

He was taken to Nair hospital, where he died. “We have lodged a case of accidental death report. We have learnt that complaints had been made regarding an open wire hanging in the veranda… We are awaiting reports from BEST, BMC and the fire brigade on who was responsible for the open wire. On the basis of their reports, we will decide our further course of action,” Bhagwan said.