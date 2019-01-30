Mumbai: Man dupes Taj Mahal Palace cashier of Rs 46,000

The Colaba police is on the lookout for a man who recently took away Rs 46,000 from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel by duping the cashier at the main counter on the pretext of seeking change for 1,000 UAE Dirhams.

The incident took place around 4 pm on January 20. The cashier Ashish Vijay Shirke told the police that on January 20, he was on the 2 pm-to-11 pm shift when the accused approached him with the UAE Dirhams. The accused asked for change but after Shirke found out that he was not staying in the hotel, he refused. The accused then pointed towards the drawer, pleading Shirke to look for change and then asking him to show him the new Rs 2,000 notes kept there, the police said. “The cashier handed him the notes, so that he saw them and left,” a police officer said.

Later around 8 pm, when Shirke was counting the day’s earnings, he realised 23 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were missing. “I checked twice but found 23 notes missing, so I informed the duty manager of the hotel, who then asked the security officer to check,” Shirke told the police.

Security officer Rajesh Rahate then started scrutinising CCTV footage from cameras inside the hotel, following which they zeroed in on the accused. “We saw that the man who had come to the main counter around 4 pm asking for change tried to divert the cashier’s attention and successfully removed 23 notes…,” Shirke told the police.

“The suspect entered the hotel with a woman but approached the cashier alone. We are trying to ascertain whether the suspect is an Indian or foreign national…,” a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed a case had been lodged by Taj Mahal Palace staff.