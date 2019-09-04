Mumbai: 46-yr-old duped of Rs 74 lakh, five booked

A 46-YEAR-OLD senior medical officer, working with a hospital attached to a leading educational institution, has filed a police complaint against five persons for duping him of over Rs 74 lakh.

In his complaint to the police, filed on August 26, the doctor has alleged that between 2011 and 2017, the accused promised to get him a flat in Powai and took Rs 68.88 lakh for this. They allegedly also made him pay another Rs 5.92 lakh for purchasing a flat in Ghatkopar.

The police, which have refused to divulge either the name of the complainant or the accused, said that the doctor allegedly met one of the accused through a mutual friend, a real estate agent. “The accused claimed to know people in the government and promised to get him a flat under the minister quota. He promised him a flat at a MHADA society in Powai. As the complainant stays at a MHADA building, he has claimed that he had heard about such a quota,” said an officer from Powai police.

The accused went on to introduce the doctor to four others, one of whom posed as a MHADA official. In six years, the doctor paid the accused Rs 68.88 lakh in 12 transactions. “To gain his trust, the fraudsters handed him fake MHADA documents after they received the payment,” the officer said. Later, the accused again promised the doctor a flat in Ghatkopar at a concessional rate and took Rs 5.92 lakh as advance payment. “Since the day he made the payment, the accused stopped contacting him. When the doctor could not reach them, he went to the MHADA and found that he had been duped,” the officer said.

“The complainant somehow managed to get in touch with one of the accused, who promised to return the money. He was even handed a cheque but it bounced,” he added.

The doctor then filed complaints with the MHADA and the police. The police have lodged a case of cheating and forgery against the accused.