Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 4.82 lakh in online scam

A 50-year-old man has alleged that he was cheated of Rs 4.82 lakh recently in a case of cyber fraud. The man, who stays in Churchgate and has a share market business, lodged an FIR on October 24 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at the Marine Drive police station.

The complainant told police that on October 19, he received an SMS allegedly from a private bank where he holds a bank account.

The complainant clicked on a link sent by the fraudster after which an online form opened up, where he was asked to fill in his credit card and personal details to redeem his credit card points. At 7.30 pm, after filling these details, the complainant left for work.

When he checked his mobile phone three hours later at 10.30 pm, he was shocked to see multiple messages from his bank alerting him about transactions in which Rs 4.82 lakh were transferred from his account.

The complainant alleged that he did not share the One Time Password (OTP) that he received from the bank but still the money was transferred. The police are investigating the case to find the fraudster.