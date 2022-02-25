Mumbai man duped of over Rs 3 lakh by fraudsters posing as French woman, bank official

A 45-year-old man from Mumbai ended up selling his ancestral land after a cyber fraudster impersonated a French woman on a matrimonial site and promised to marry him. The fraud also involved another person who posed as an official from the Bank of Scotland.

A FIR has been registered at the Aarey sub police station in Goregaon (East). The man, who works in a private company, had made a profile on Bharat Matrimonial in 2019. In January 2020, he received an email request from a cyber fraudster who posed as a French woman of Indian origin staying in Paris.

According to the complainant, the woman spoke to him on WhatsApp for months and by April, she made him believe that they were in love. The woman then told him that her deceased father, who was born in India, wanted her to marry an Indian man and set up a medical centre for the poor in the country. She also told him that she was coming to India and he should arrange her accommodation. The complainant told her that he is poor and asked her to send some money using which he would try and find her some place to stay on rent.

The woman then said she had sent $1.50 lakh to his account and he will have to pay a small tax on it. Next day, he received a phone call from another fraudster who impersonated an official from the Bank of Scotland. The bank official told the complainant that he would have to pay taxes to get the money transferred and after it was done, the former asked for more money citing that as the amount was a huge one, it had come under the scanner of the Income Tax department.

The man then sold his ancestral property and paid the amount. However, the fraudster called again and asked for more money. The man then sent WhatsApp messages to the French woman expressing that he does not have any more money, but she said that she would harm herself as she has sent a lot of money and it’s stuck in his bank account.

In fear, he borrowed more money from the landlord, and finally ended up paying Rs 3.77 lakh till December 2021. When both the fraudsters kept asking for more money, the man realised that he was being cheated and approached the cops.