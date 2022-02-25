Mumbai man tries to buy Haldiram snack from Facebook ad, duped of Rs 18,666

A 44-year-old civil engineer from Vile Parle (East) lost Rs 18,666 to cyber fraud when he placed an order to buy a Halidram snack from an advertisement he saw on Facebook.

The man registered a complaint with the Vile Parle police station on February 24. He told the police that the incident happened on January 28 when he was at his office in Vile Parle.

He saw an advertisement on Facebook about sweets and snacks of Haldiram. He called on the mobile number given on the advertisement, unaware that cyber fraudsters upload their numbers as that of sweet shops, wine shops, courier services and customer care services.

The fraudsters made him download an app called SMS forwarder and tricked him into revealing his credit card details. The man blocked his card after receiving an alert from his bank and subsequently approached the police.