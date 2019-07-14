Mumbai: Man dragged by truck carrying construction material, dies

A 45-year-old watchman died in a freak accident at a Metro construction site at Kandivali (West), police said Saturday.

Police said the incident happened around 3.30 pm on Friday when a truck, carrying construction material, was passing through the area. A few rods that the truck was carrying reportedly got tangled with a rope hanging from a gate next to a Metro pillar. However, the truck driver continued to drive and ended up dragging the metal barricades located next to the gate, an officer said.

Watchman Gaddamedi Kumaraiya, who was on duty near Atharva College, reportedly came in the way of the barricades and was dragged along with it. Subsequently, Kumaraiya came in the path of the truck and was run over.

Another watchman, who was a witness to the incident, rushed Kumaraiya to a hospital. Police have arrested the truck driver on charge of causing death due to negligence.