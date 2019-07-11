Mumbai: Man dies while trying to enter neighbour’s house from 9th floor window

A 19-YEAR-OLD man died allegedly after falling from ninth floor of the Topaz Building in Mumbai Central while trying to enter the house of his neighbour from the window.

Police said the incident took place early on Sunday, when Niyaz Shaikh was trying to enter the house of his neighbour, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. Shaikh, who hailed from Bihar, used to stay with his uncle and work at histopathology department of a private hospital with his uncle. He had recently taken admission in Class X at a night school in Mahalaxmi.

“Two months ago, Shaikh’s uncle had seen him leaving the neighbour’s house and confronted him… Following this, Shaikh used to enter the woman’s house from a window,” a police officer said. On Sunday, when Shaikh tried to enter through the window, the woman asked him to go back. While returning, Shaikh slipped. Shaikh was taken to Nair hospital, but declared dead on arrival.

“We have recorded the statement of his uncle and the woman, who have confirmed the sequence of events… The woman claimed to have heard Shaikh’s voice as he fell, but could not see him fall as it was too dark,” the officer said.