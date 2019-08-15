Mumbai: Man dies in mishap, his organs save six patients

A 30-year-old man, who died in a mishap, has given a new lease of life to six patients through organ donation.

Sharad Parteki had started out as an attendant at The Indian Express office in Nagpur. He then joined the Vijaya Bank in Nagpur as a peon. Later, he was transferred to the bank’s Gondia branch in the same post. Subsequently, he cleared the bank clerical services exam and joined Vijaya Bank’s Beed branch as a clerk.

On August 11, he met with an accident while going on a scooter in which he sustained head injuries. He was operated upon before being shifted to Nagpur, where he was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

His brother Vinod, who too works at The Indian Express, and wife Sheetal took the decision to donate his organs the same day, which happened to be World Organ Donation Day.

A search through the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre identified six matching patients, five from Nagpur and one from Pune. The transplant procedures were performed on Wednesday. While the heart was donated to a woman patient in Pune, the eyes, kidneys and liver were donated to patients in Nagpur.

Parteki leaves behind his wife, a seven-month-old son and his mother.