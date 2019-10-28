Mumbai: Man dies in ‘custody’ at Wadala police station, cops deny charge

A 26-year-old man died in the premises of Wadala truck terminal police station after he was brought in for inquiry in an assault case on Sunday. While the family alleged that the deceased was beaten to death in police custody, cops said the alleged accused was released after he complained of chest pain and collapsed at the gate of the police station.

Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said a probe into the incident by the crime branch is underway.

Vijay Singh, a BCom graduate and resident of Sion Koliwada, was employed with a private firm.

At around 10 pm on Sunday, Singh, along with his friend Ankit Mishra, had gone to fill petrol at a station near RTO office in Wadala (East), located 200 meters away from the police station.

“While we were at the petrol pump, a couple present there claimed that we purposely flashed the upper dipper headlight towards them, and came charging at us,” Mishra said.

As a fight erupted between the two staff, the petrol pump’s staff alerted the police control room, following which a patrolling van arrived and took Singh and Mishra to the station.

“Police officials started beating Vijay on the spot. They then took us inside a room at the police station and started assaulting us. In between, Vijay complained of chest pain and even asked for water but the police refused. Later at around 2 am, when he fell unconscious, they rushed him to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before arrival,” Mishra said.

However, refuting Mishra’s allegations, senior inspector Rajendra Sangle said, “The two parties have remained in a dispute for a long time. When they were fighting near a petrol pump, our patrolling staff noticed something amiss. They went to the spot and got them to the police station. Later, his parents were informed and even they arrived at the police station.”

“We didn’t even touch him. Later at midnight, when he complained of chest pain, we took his address, made him sign a document and let him go. When he reached the gate of the police station, he collapsed,” he added.

The police said Singh’s family took him to Sion hospital in a taxi, where he was declared dead before arrival.

“We got a call from the hospital, who informed us about Vijay’s death following which we sent a team and registered a case of accidental death report,” Sangle said.