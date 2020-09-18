Mumbai: Man dies hours after being detained, kin allege cops beat him

Police said they are waiting for the postmortem report to decide on the next course of action.

A 27-year-old man passed away on Wednesday morning, hours after the local RCF police in Chembur had detained him for interrogation. While his family members have alleged that he was beaten up by the police that allegedly demanded money from the deceased, identified as Sohail Shaikh alias Usman, the police have denied the allegations. Police said they are waiting for the postmortem report to decide on the next course of action.

Shaikh’s uncle Tayyab Mansoor (41) said there was a knock at their residence at Mahul village in Chembur on Tuesday afternoon. “Two policemen came to our house and started searching the premises. They told us that they had information about ganja being kept in our house and that we were Bangladeshis. When they did not find anything they asked Sohail and me to come to the police station,” Mansoor said.

At the police station, Mansoor alleged that Sohail was beaten up by officials. “I told them that he had blood pressure and that he would need pills as he started sweating profusely. Initially they said they have seen many people have high BP when they come to the police station. Eventually in the evening they allowed me to call up his residence after which his family got pills for him. He took the pill and slept off at the police station,” Mansoor said.

He alleged that the officers — identified as Pawar and constable Maruti — asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh. “Eventually a deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh and I paid Rs 50,000,” alleged Mansoor. The police subsequently allowed them to leave. They denied any bribe being demanded.

Later at night when they took Sohail home, his heart beat had increased. They rushed him to the local hospital from where they had to move him to Sion hospital on Wednesday. “He passed away at the Sion hospital where doctors told us that due to high BP one of his nerves got damaged,” he said.

Ever since his death, Mansoor alleged he has been receiving calls “to settle the matter”. “I have been told that the police cases against me will be taken care of if I settle the matter. However, I have lost my nephew. I have written a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner and other senior officers to take strict action in the matter,” the 41-year-old said.

Senior Inspector of RCF police station S Nighot said, “The allegations are baseless. His health deteriorated due to blood pressure. He is also addicted to drugs. We have taken an accidental death report in the matter and are waiting for the postmortem report. Depending upon the report, we will decide the further course of action.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.