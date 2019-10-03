Mumbai: Man dies day after setting self ablaze inside police station; three held for abetting suicide

A day after he set himself on fire at Shivaji Nagar police station, a 44-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries Wednesday, police said. Police registered an FIR against persons, who were allegedly harassing the victim, Rizwan Jamadar, for abetment to suicide, and have arrested three.

Family members of Jamadar, however, have accused the local police for the alleged suicide, saying they had not responded to complaints against the four men.

According to police, around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, Jamadar entered Shivaji Nagar police station, doused himself in oil and set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital and eventually Kasturba hospital, where he was declared dead on Wednesday. Jamadar, police said, had suffered more than 50 per cent burns.

On Tuesday, police told Jamadar that two non-cognisable (NC) complaints had been registered against him on September 27 at the police station by different people. Jamadar had told police that he would commit suicide following which a diary entry had been made.

Jamadar’s brother Zubair, however, said his brother, who had a parking lot in the area, was being harassed by four men from the area, three of whom — Shamin, Shakeel and Shareef Ansari — were brothers.

“Jamadar had complained against them and the police called the men, but later allowed them to go. When the brothers started harassing him again, Jamadar tried to meet senior inspector last week, but the officer did not meet him,” Zubair said. He demanded an inquiry by the crime branch as to why Jamadar committed suicide. Later in the day, police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the Ansari brothers and Zeeshan, the four men against whom Jamadar had made harassment allegations.

“The three brothers have been arrested, while we are on the lookout for the fourth accused. An investigation is on in the case,” said the senior inspector of the police station.