Mumbai: Man dies by suicide, blames three who lent money

A 52-year-old man committed suicide at his residential building in Malwani, Malad (west) after blaming three persons who he owed money for driving him to take the drastic step. Y J Khan was into property related business and his brother is a builder.

Khan took the extreme step on Friday afternoon by hanging himself outside his flat. A suicide note was found where he blamed three persons who were harassing him to return nearly Rs 10 lakh that he owed them.

“An FIR has been registered for abetment to suicide against the three persons,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.