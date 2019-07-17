Mumbai: Man dies as oxygen cylinder explodes

A 35-YEAR-OLD man died while an oxygen cylinder that he was unloading at a shop exploded in Vikhroli on Tuesday morning.

The police said the incident took place when the deceased, Pannalal Yadav, was unloading the oxygen cylinder around 9.30 am in the Islampura area of Vikhroli (West). Such was the impact of the blast that Yadav’s limbs were blown to smithereens and an auto parked across the road was damaged.

Yadav was employed at the Bombay Gas Suppliers Private Limited in Vikhroli.

“The cylinder exploded suddenly and Yadav lost his hands and legs. Two persons, including a college student, who were walking by the road, sustained minor injuries,” said Suresh Gupta, Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) Mumbai president.

“I will write to the CM and the Mumbai Police commissioner seeking action against the shopowner. With so many residential premises in and around the area, the lives of so many people are being put at risk,” he added.

An officer from Parksite police station in Vikhroli said negligence may have led to the accident.

“We will most likely register an FIR,” he added.