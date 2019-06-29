Mumbai: Man dies as bike slips on Eastern Freeway

A 48-YEAR-OLD biker died after his vehicle slipped on the Eastern Freeway in Mazgaon early Thursday. The motorist had entered the freeway in spite of a ban of two-wheelers.

The deceased, Anthony Dias, a resident of Dhobi Talao in Marine Lines, is alleged to have entered the Freeway at the entrance of Bhakti Park in Wadala. At 12.30 am, as Dias exited the freeway using the exit at Orange Gate in Mazgaon, his scooter slipped as he applied the brakes, the police said.

“It does not appear that any other vehicle hit him. From the condition of the scooter, it looks like the rear wheel had worn out due to excessive use and slipped on the surface of the road, as the biker applied the brakes during the descent,” said Inspector Ratnakar Sawant of Wadala traffic police division.

A traffic police constable on patrol duty on the freeway, who rushed to the accident spot after being alerted by passing motorists, took Dias to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The police said that Dias had suffered internal injuries after hitting his head on the road.

A case of causing death due to negligence and rash and dangerous driving was registered against Dias at Sewri police station.

Sawant said that in spite of new signs recently erected at the entrances and exits to the freeway on P D’Mello Road and Wadala, two-wheelers manage to enter the stretch late in the night when police presence is low.

“During the day, we catch at least eight bikers daily for illegally entering the freeway, but many manage to get away. Since they ride at high speed, we do not risk chasing after them due to the fear that they may crash and injure themselves,” he added.