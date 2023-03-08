Mumbai man dies after water balloon hurled during Holi celebration hits his head

A 41-year-old employee of a share trading company died in Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Monday night allegedly after a water balloon hit his head, the police said. An accidental death report has been filed.

The police said that the incident took place when Dilip Dhavade, a resident of a housing society at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle, went to buy puranpoli for his family. “A group of children and adults were playing Holi in the society premises. They were hurling water balloons at each other when suddenly one of the balloons hit Dhavade on his head,” a police officer said.

Dhavade instantly collapsed and was rushed to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital where he was declared dead.

The local police were subsequently informed. “We are trying to check CCTV footage to ascertain the facts of the incident,” the officer added.