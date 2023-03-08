scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Mumbai man dies after water balloon hurled during Holi celebration hits his head

People were playing Holi at a Vile Parle society and hurling water balloons at each other when one of the balloons hit Dilip Dhavade on his head and he collapsed, the police said.

Police is trying to check CCTV footage to ascertain the facts of the incident. (File photo)
A 41-year-old employee of a share trading company died in Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Monday night allegedly after a water balloon hit his head, the police said. An accidental death report has been filed.

The police said that the incident took place when Dilip Dhavade, a resident of a housing society at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle, went to buy puranpoli for his family. “A group of children and adults were playing Holi in the society premises. They were hurling water balloons at each other when suddenly one of the balloons hit Dhavade on his head,” a police officer said.

Dhavade instantly collapsed and was rushed to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital where he was declared dead.

The local police were subsequently informed. “We are trying to check CCTV footage to ascertain the facts of the incident,” the officer added.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 14:24 IST
