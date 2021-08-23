Mumbai: Man dies after consuming pesticide

Two days after he consumed pesticide outside Mantralaya, a 54-year-old Pune resident died at GT hospital on Sunday.

The police said the deceased was identified as Subhash Jadhav. He was reportedly distressed over a land dispute at his native place in Ambegaon.

An officer said, “Jadhav showed up at Mantralaya several times in the past weeks because he wanted to raise the issue with ministers.

However, owing to Covid restrictions, he was not allowed to enter.” Jadhav then arrived near Garden Gate and consumed pesticide.

“He was admitted in GT hospital, where he succumbed,” said an officer.