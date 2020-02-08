Mumbai man dies after 7 months of wait, police find daughter’s body

Aarti’s mother Manju in Mumbai. Express Photo Aarti’s mother Manju in Mumbai. Express Photo

FOR seven months, 45-year-old Pancharam kept visiting the Nehru Nagar Police Station in Kurla (East), Mumbai, asking about his missing daughter. In October, he killed himself, leaving behind a purported suicide note naming, among others, a police officer. Now that the probe has been shifted to the Crime Branch, officials have found that his daughter died the same day in March that she disappeared, just 5 km from home — her death going unnoticed between different departments, even as police went looking for her as far away as Rajasthan.

Says an officer at the Nehru Nagar Police Station, “From day one, we thought the girl had run away… That is what her father told us as well. In hindsight, we made one basic mistake: we did not think the girl could be dead.”

Aarti Rithadiya’s mother Manju remembers clearly that the 17-year-old was dressed in a yellow kurta and black leggings the day she last left their one-room house in Kurla (East), around 7.30 am on March 30. Having dropped out of school, Aarti helped her father run a small footwear-making unit at home — a profession most of their Regar community in this area does.

By the end of that day, the family had registered a missing person’s complaint. Aarti’s elder sister Pooja said Aarti had left soon after a phone conversation with a neighbour, Bhagchand Fulwaria. The family believed Aarti was in a relationship with the married Fulwaria and, as per police, they had been trying to break them up. Incidentally, Fulwaria also left home for some days after the incident, and the family told police that he had called them up on March 31 saying Aarti was safe.

Still, says the family, instead of taking them seriously, police mocked them, with a senior inspector saying it was “the season of girls going missing”.

Fulwaria returned home on April 5, and was promptly detained by police. Senior Inspector Vilas Shinde says he denied any involvement in Aarti’s disappearance, adding, “He told us that Aarti had told him her parents knew about their affair and that her father had gone to Rajasthan to look for a boy to marry her off… He had nothing to do with the girl being missing. Hence we let him go.”

As no leads came about Aarti, Pancharam kept visiting the police station, DCP Shashi Meena as well as the Police Commissioner’s office. Says Manju, “The DCP would chide us for chugli (complaining) against him with higher-ups.”

Chasing the angle that Aarti had run away, police sent teams multiple times to Rajasthan, the family’s native state. As police kept fending off Pancharam saying they were doing their best, on October 13, he was found dead on the railway tracks near his home, with a six-page suicide note. It named five people, including Fulwaria, people Pancharam believed had helped him, and Senior Inspector Shinde.

The death led to an uproar among the Regar community, and on the day of his final rites, at least 2,000 people went on a rampage against police, damaging property and leaving two injured. Many asked how Pancharam, who was illiterate, left a suicide note.

Under pressure, police registered an abetment to suicide case and arrested the five named by Pancharam. They also sent his suicide note for handwriting analysis; the report is yet to come. In addition, police arrested 53 for rioting at Pancharam’s funeral. While the 53 continue to be behind bars, the five held later are out.

Eventually, the family approached the Bombay High Court and, in December, the court transferred the probe into the deaths of both Aarti and Pancharam to the Crime Branch. Within days, the Crime Branch stumbled upon the case of a girl “around 22 years of age” who had been found on railway tracks with her skull smashed on March 30. Since no one claimed it, police carried out the last rites.

The investigators asked to see a photograph of the girl, taken as per procedure. She was wearing a lemon-yellow kurta. More digging showed police even had CCTV footage of Aarti walking towards the Kurla Railway Station, while the body was found a station away.

The Wadala Government Railway Police and Nehru Nagar police blame each other for lack of coordination. Meanwhile, one question remains unanswered: was Aarti’s death a case of suicide or murder? An investigator says Aarti might have been “scared” after she was caught by Pooja talking to Fulwaria. A Crime Branch officer claims Fulwaria had told her in that call that she should listen to her father and get married, angering her. Fulwaria has gone back to helping his uncle make footwear.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.