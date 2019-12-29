Mumbai: Man detained for posting Dawood’s birthday celebration photo

The incident came to light after a journalist spotted the post and wrote a story on it. The incident came to light after a journalist spotted the post and wrote a story on it.

A man in his early 20s has been detained by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after he allegedly posted on social media a photograph of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s birthday celebrations.

The Facebook post put up on Thursday contained a picture of Dawood and several cakes, along with the message ‘Happy Birthday boss’. The man was detained from his residence in Kurla on Friday.

The incident came to light after a journalist spotted the post and wrote a story on it. Following this, the man called and threatened the journalist, who went on to file a non-cognizable offence with the Goregaon police.

“We have not arrested him as of now. We are trying to find out why he posted the photograph on Facebook. We are also checking with other police stations whether he has been booked in cases,” said an officer.

