Mumbai: Man detained, assaulted; cop suspended

An assistant police inspector posted at Dindoshi police station in Malad (East) was suspended on Friday allegedly because he detained a man at the police station for seven hours and assaulted him. The action was taken based on the scrutiny of footage from a CCTV camera installed inside the police station.

On Holi, a group of people from a chawl in Malad (East) had approached the Dindoshi police station alleging that a man living in a neighbouring building had abused them. The police said the two parties have had past personal enmity.

A non-cognisable complaint was registered against the man and he was brought to the Dindoshi police station. Assistant Inspector Yuvraj Inamdar detained him at the police station for seven hours – from 3 pm to 10 pm – and assaulted him. The incident got recorded on a CCTV camera inside the police station.

The next day, the man filed a complaint to a superior officer in north region, following which Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12), conducted an inquiry into the incident. The probe revealed that Inamdar was at fault. Based on the report submitted by Gharge, Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region), suspended Inamdar.

A departmental inquiry will be initiated in the matter to decide further punishment.