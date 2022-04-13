Mumbai: Man creates 11 fake profiles to sexually harass wife over triple talaq FIR; held

The Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man from Jogeshwari (west) for allegedly creating eleven fake profiles on Instagram to sexually harass his wife after she lodged an FIR against him for giving her triple talaq last year.

The 30-year-old complainant told the police that she lives with her parents and three-year-old daughter. She has three Instagram profiles, one for herself, one for her three-year-old daughter handled by her, and one for her cooking videos.

In December 2021, the complainant started getting sexually explicit messages from unknown Instagram accounts. At first, she ignored them but gradually, the number of abusive messages increased. She then checked her daughter’s Instagram account and found similar abusive messages from multiple accounts. In all, the woman provided details of 11 such Instagram accounts.

In February this year, she approached the Oshiwara police station where an FIR was registered under sections 500, 501, 504, 506, 509 of IPC and 66C of IT Act. Based on technical evidence, the police traced the accused who turned out to be the complainant’s husband. The police then found out that the accused had given triple talaq to the complainant in 2021 after which she had approached the police and a FIR was registered against him under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Furious over this, the man started harassing his wife.

The accused was granted bail by a magistrate court in Andheri on Tuesday as the offence is bailable and there were no justifiable grounds for police custody.