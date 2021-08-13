Mumbai: Man convicted under POCSO Act for winking at 12-year-old girl, asking her to accompany him

A special court has convicted a man for winking at a minor girl, giving her a Rs 100 note and asking her to accompany him.

The accused was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court directed that his punishment be considered as the period he had already remained behind bars since 2017.

According to the prosecution, the 12-year-old girl had told her parents in 2017 that a man had been harassing her. She identified the man, following which a police complaint was filed and the man was arrested. While he was granted bail initially, the man was arrested again after he did not attend trial proceedings. The accused had claimed that it was a case of mistaken identity and that he had not harassed the minor. He had also argued that it was not a case of sexual harassment.

“…it emerges that the accused had stalked the victim on two to three occasions and on the actual date of occurrence… he winked at her, showed her a note of Rs 100 and uttered the words ‘chal mere saath’, intending to insult her modesty. The sole testimony of victim is sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused,” the court said Tuesday.

It added that the acts of the accused suggest that they were committed with no other reason but with an intent to commit sexual assault. Besides the girl, the court relied on the testimony of her mother.