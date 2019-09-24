Mumbai: Man convicted of raping minor gets 10 years in jail

A special court on Monday convicted a 51-year-old school bus attendant of raping a three-year-old nursery student in 2015 and sentenced him to to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The accused, who was an attendant on a bus of a South Mumbai school, was accused of sexually abusing the girl multiple times while she was on her way back from school.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Meera Choudhari-Bhosale, said that the victim was studying at a nursery school in 2015.

On September 9, 2015, a few hours after she returned from school, she complained of pain in her private parts to her mother.

When her mother asked her what had happened, the girl revealed details of the incident. She also said such incidents had occurred multiple times and that the accused had threatened her against telling anyone, the prosecution said. The parents of the victim then approached the police.

During her deposition in court, over two years after the incident, the victim also revealed that the abuse took place when the other attendants were looking out of the window or dropping other children.

A female attendant who deposed before the court was declared hostile as she claimed she was not aware of any such incident.

She had, however, agreed with the prosecution’s contention that since there are nearly 30 students in the bus, all of them cannot be attended to at the same time.

The court relied on the testimony of the victim and her mother as well as medical evidence.

The victim had also identified the accused in court.

The defence, meanwhile, had claimed that such an incident could not have occurred when the school bus had so many students and staffers on board.

The prosecution, however, relied on the victim’s testimony which said the abuse took place after the accused took her to the rear seat, when nobody was around them.

The accused was found guilty under charges including rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.